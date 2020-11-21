HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Protesters in Huntington Beach gathered on Saturday night to speak out against the state’s coronavirus curfew that went into effect at 10 p.m.

As part of the rules, non-essential work and gathering must stop from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., so all of the protesters were breaking statewide guidelines.

Orange County sheriffs, along with other Southern California law enforcement officials, have said they would not be enforcing the curfew, but if an unlawful assembly is declared for another reason the group will have to disperse.

“I’d like to see curfews go away,” said one attendee. “I don’t really agree with it. I think there are too many restrictions, as is. Obviously, a lot of people don’t agree with what our governor and city officials are doing, but I’d prefer to see something done a little bit different but curfews are just a little too far.”

“I think we’ve tried lots of tools throughout the past nine months and none have really worked, if you will,” another protester told KCAL9/CBS2. “This one is certainly less restrictive than the other ones, which leads me to believe that it’s probably not going to do much.”

The daily curfew is expected to last for at least one month.