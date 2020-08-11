LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Golden State has lost some of its luster when it comes to restrictions under the coronavirus emergency.
A WalletHub survey found California is the most restrictive state in the U.S. when it comes to large gatherings, shelter-in-place orders, and reopening of restaurants and bars.
The state was also ranked 48th when it comes to reopening non-essential businesses.
Since May 5, California has gone from being a moderately restrictive state to the most restrictive state as of Aug. 11 as far as social distancing measures, the survey found.
California fared better when it comes to travel and working from home restrictions, where it ranked 15th and 16th, respectively.
Face mask requirements were also considered moderately restrictive (18th) compared with the rest of the U.S.
The least restrictive state was South Dakota.