LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A series of reported jet pack sightings near LAX are unlikely to involve an actual person with a jet pack, federal investigators said Thursday.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Kristi Koons Johnson, FBI assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles Field Office, said they’ve gotten reports about multiple sightings in recent weeks.
There have been at least two such sightings since September, including one incident in which a member of a China Airlines crew reported seeing “what appeared to be someone in a jet pack” at an altitude of roughly 6,000 feet about seven miles northwest of LAX.
Johnson said there are currently multiple theories as to what the objects could be, but no conclusions yet.
One theory is that it’s a balloon possibly resembling “a jet pack or person”, or it could be a “a drone designed to look like a jet pack or person”.
Lastly and most unlikely, Johnson said, it could be an “actual person with a jet pack.”
The FAA and FBI are investigating to protect the airspace, Johnson added.
Authorities are asking anyone with images and video to call the FBI.