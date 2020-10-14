Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the second time in two months, a person flying in a jet pack was reportedly spotted Wednesday above Los Angeles International Airport.
Around 1:45 p.m., a China Airlines crew reported seeing “what appeared to be someone in a jet pack” at an altitude of roughly 6,000 feet about seven miles northwest of the airport, according to FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.
Local law enforcement was notified and is investigating the report.
Air traffic radio chatter described someone reporting “a flying object” in the area.
Last month, officials said a person flying in a jet pack was spotted by pilots just west of the 710 Freeway in the Cudahy and South Gate areas.