TORRANCE (CBSLA) — The Harbor-UCLA Medical Center patient who was shot by a deputy inside the hospital in October has died, authorities said Tuesday.
The patient was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the sheriff’s department as 38-year-old Nicholas Burgos, Jr. Burgos died on Nov. 1.
It’s unclear why news of Burgos’ death was released 16 days later.
Burgos had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center since being shot several times by a deputy on Oct. 6. He was a patient at the hospital and became violent, and tried to destroy a computer and smash a fourth-floor window with a piece of medical equipment.
The deputy who shot Burgos had been guarding an injured deputy’s room.
According to the sheriff’s department, the coroner’s office has notified Burgos’ family of his death.