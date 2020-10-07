Comments
TORRANCE (CBSLA) – One person was shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in Torrance late Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred at around 11:15 p.m. at the medical center located at 1000 W. Carson St.
The suspect was being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s department said.
It’s unclear where exactly on the hospital property the shooting occurred. The circumstances that lead up to it were also not confirmed. No one else was hurt.
The victim’s name was not released.