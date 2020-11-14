LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Governor Gavin Newsom’s new travel advisory isn’t stopping people from flying to other parts of the country, but locals say they are taking precautions.

The recommendation, which is not strictly being enforced by officials, urges travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to California from their trips.

Locals have drastically adjusted their travel plans due to guidelines and recommendations from health officials, but many are making exceptions for the sake of family.

“I haven’t seen my family since last holiday season, so I’m just trying to be responsible,” said Brian Jones.

Jones, who was wearing a face shield and other protective gear at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, said he isn’t too concerned about flying to Virginia to see loved ones.

A recent uptick in cases forced Gov. Newsom to issue a travel advisory on Friday, urging people to avoid non-essential out-of-state travel.

“I’m trying to observe all the precautions that are required by government officials but my dad’s surgery at his age of 78 was happening and so he wanted me to be there with him (in Kansas) so I decided to take a chance and travel,” said Timur Bekbosunov.

The new self-quarantine advisory comes as California passed a grim one million coronavirus cases.

“With the self-quarantine for 14 dayms it should really be limited to interactions with their immediate household, not mixing with households as they come to California to visit,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health Secretary.

Health officials say while it may be tempting to go visit family and friends for Thanksgiving and other celebrations, they recommend people stay local and not gather in groups.

“Usually, we get together with friends and try to have dinner together but unfortunately we’ll have to do it separately using virtual tools,” said Bekbosunov.

Los Angeles public health director Barbara Ferrer previously issued a recommendation saying that three or fewer families could gather outdoors for holiday celebrations if they follow these guidelines.

Best practices for preventing COVID-19 continue to be avoiding gatherings, wearing a face-covering and practicing physical distancing and proper hand hygiene.