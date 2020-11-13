LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California health officials – in conjunction with their West Coast counterparts in Oregon and Washington state — have issued a travel advisory requesting that visitors to the state quarantine for two weeks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the advisory Friday morning requesting anyone who arrives in California from another state or country voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days.

On Thursday, California became only the second state in the nation to reach 1 million coronavirus cases after Texas also did so earlier in the week.

“Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians,” Newsom said in a statement. “Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”

Less than two weeks out from Thanksgiving, the advisory urges Californians to avoid non-essential travel. It also recommends people “limit their interactions to their immediate household.”

Grocery stores, meanwhile, have been urging shoppers to plan ahead and avoid crowded lines on Thanksgiving and Christmas, which could create superspreader situations.

California has recorded at least 1,005,832 cases of COVID-19 and 18,137 deaths from the disease. Los Angeles County alone has accounted for about one-third of those cases, with 330,514 recorded through Thursday. L.A. County health officials said that they could be forced to tighten restrictions if the case count continues its current trend.

“If collectively we fail to stop the acceleration of new cases, we will have no choice but to look at additional actions,” L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told reporters Thursday afternoon. “All around the country, elected officials and public health leaders are introducing new requirements to protect health care systems from becoming overwhelmed.”