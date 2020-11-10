CYPRESS (CBSLA) — A 3-year-old filly has died at Los Alamitos Race Course, at least the 27th horse to die from a training or racing injury this year at the track in Cypress.

Celtic Miracle, was injured in the fifth race Friday. Her death was confirmed Monday by the California Horse Racing Board.

The filly was owned by Connie Nutt and Turner Farms, and trained by Paul Jones. Jones has had three horses die at Los Alamitos this year – Bob E McGee on Sept. 13 and Eyell Be Back, who was injured on Jan. 10 and died two days later.

Celtic Miracle ran 12 races in her career, winning one and finishing second in two others. She finished last in Friday’s race before being taken away from the track by van.

At least 27 horses have died this year at Los Alamitos, which has been holding nighttime quarter horse racing without fans in the stand due to the ongoing pandemic. The track was placed on probation by state horse racing officials in July in response to the rising number of horse deaths. Since then, the track has implemented a safety plan that included another veterinarian to observe horses in training, a security steward to oversee veterinary and barn practices and an entry review panel of experts who have authority to scratch horses for races.

Since being placed on probation, at least eight more horses have died at the track – five from racing injuries and three from causes listed by the state horse racing officials as “other.”

