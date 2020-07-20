LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — The California Horse Racing Board has unanimously approved a plan to continue racing at the Los Alamitos Race Course – which has seen the deaths of several horses this year — with more oversight.
The plan includes an extra veterinarian to oversee horses in training, and as they enter and exit the track, and a security steward to monitor the activity at the track.
Monday’s vote comes after a rash of racehorse deaths at the track this year. At least 20 horses have died of racing or training injuries, while another 10 have died of gastrointestinal or other issues. The track was placed on probation in response to the increase of racehorse deaths at the track.
Los Alamitos Race Course has remained open for horse racing, but fans are prohibited due to coronavirus safety guidelines.