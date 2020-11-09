LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who passed away over the weekend, was a major advocate for conservation, as evidenced by a significant donation of land he made in the Hollywood Hills over 20 years ago.
Many Angelenos may not be aware that, in the late 1990s, Trebek purchased 62 acres of land between Runyon and Nichols canyons and donated it as public space.
The area, known as “Trebek Open Space,” was donated to the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, a public agency which manages 75,000 acres in the Santa Monica Mountains.
The land was purchased by Trebek for $2 million in 1998, according to the Los Angeles Times.
It has trails for hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riding.
Trebek died Sunday at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.