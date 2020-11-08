HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Shortly after news that longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died from pancreatic cancer, local fans mourned with the rest of the world and visited his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in his memory.
Lisa Andrade brought her 9-year-old daughter Bridget to see the star, where a memorial continues to grow.
The legendary T.V. host created a scheduled family time that led to shared memories with Andrade’s grandmother.
“He’s like my last link to my deceased grandma,” she said.
Eddie Stephens, a local father, also brought his kids to visit Trebek’s star.
“I almost felt like if I got the right answer (on “Jeopardy!”) and he looked into the camera, I always felt like he was looking at me. That was the charisma he had on T.V.,” Stephens said.
Fans also say Trebek’s role on the game show was one like a teacher and mentor who helped contribute to their education and made them more well-rounded as individuals.
80-year-old Trebek died in Los Angeles after a fierce battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which he made public in March 2019.