BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Get the skis and snowboards out of storage – local mountain resorts might finally see some real snow this weekend.
The National Weather Service is forecasting three to eight inches of snow at elevations above 5,000 feet this weekend, which could mean fresh powder at mountain resorts from Big Bear Mountain to Squaw Valley in Lake Tahoe.
This year’s ski season will look very different this year. Mountain resorts throughout California shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and have spent millions to adjust to physical distancing guidelines and other safety measures.
Squaw Valley says they’ve invested $1 million in such measures, and last-minute snow days will be a thing at the past when Mammoth Mountain reopens on Nov. 14 because same-day lift tickets will no longer be available for purchase.
Big Bear Mountain Resort in San Bernardino County has not yet announced when it will start its 2020-21 season, but their reopening plans also include face covering requirements, physical distancing and more hand sanitizing stations installed throughout the resort.