SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The wind storm that raked Southern California and whipped up two wildfires in Orange County took out dozens of trees just in Santa Ana, which reported a spike in calls for tree service.
Strong winds with speeds in the range of 25 to 35 mph and gusts exceeding 50 mph hit Santa Ana on Oct. 26, resulting in the city’s public works maintenance services responding to 258 calls for tree service, city officials said Tuesday.
Those calls for services included 31 fallen trees, 53 tree limbs that fell down, and an additional 162 tree work orders. Most of the wind impacts happened in the central and eastern part of Santa Ana, according to officials.
City officials say its public works maintenance services team worked throughout the week to clean up streets and sidewalks, and also increased street sweeping services. Downed trees can be reported to the Santa Ana Public Works Agency at (714) 647-3380, email PWADispatchh@santa-ana.org or via the mySantaAna app.