By CBSLA Staff
YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — Another wildfire is threatening homes Monday in Yorba Linda after breaking out on the west end of Corona.

The Blue Ridge Fire broke out just before 1 p.m. next to the Green River Golf Club, just off Green River Road and the 91 Freeway, according to the Corona Fire Department.

The fire began burning into Orange County at about 1:20 p.m. and quickly scorched more than 700 acres.

(credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

The flames are approaching Yorba Linda and are posing a threat to homes. Evacuations have been ordered for neighborhoods north of the 91 Freeway, east of Gypsum Canyon, including Bryant Ranch Elementary. Students at Bryant Ranch Elementary are being bused to Esperanza High School, 1830 Kellogg Drive in Anaheim, to be reunited with their parents.

Workers at the Nixon Library worked to protect the home where Richard Nixon was born by hosing down its roof.

Officials say Orange County Fire Authority water-dropping helicopters have been summoned, but air tankers have been grounded due to the intense winds.

Firefighters were already busy battling the Silverado Fire near Irvine, which burned 4,000 acres in just a few hours.

