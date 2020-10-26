YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — Another wildfire is threatening homes Monday in Yorba Linda after breaking out on the west end of Corona.

The Blue Ridge Fire broke out just before 1 p.m. next to the Green River Golf Club, just off Green River Road and the 91 Freeway, according to the Corona Fire Department.

⚠️ New fire in the Chino Hills area. This is the #GreenFire. Yorba Linda residents should be on high alert. Winds are currently out of the northeast gusting 35 to 45 mph. — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 26, 2020

#BlueRidgeFire (Previously named #GreenFire in #YorbaLinda) Estimated at 700+ acres with a moderate-rapid rate of spread. Multiple structures are now threatened along Evening Breeze Dr and neighboring streets.

Aircraft assigned:

Large Air Tankers: T131 T103

Rotorwing: C1 HT5AJ pic.twitter.com/TDzmjYoKSu — SoCal Air Operations (@SocalAirOps) October 26, 2020

The fire began burning into Orange County at about 1:20 p.m. and quickly scorched more than 700 acres.

The flames are approaching Yorba Linda and are posing a threat to homes. Evacuations have been ordered for neighborhoods north of the 91 Freeway, east of Gypsum Canyon, including Bryant Ranch Elementary. Students at Bryant Ranch Elementary are being bused to Esperanza High School, 1830 Kellogg Drive in Anaheim, to be reunited with their parents.

Workers at the Nixon Library worked to protect the home where Richard Nixon was born by hosing down its roof.

With nearby #BlueRidgeFire we are taking steps to make sure Yorba Linda's most famous building, the Birthplace of President Nixon, is protected. We will continue to monitor throughout the evening. The Nixon Library will open to guests tomorrow at 10am. pic.twitter.com/rGfcOhjV0H — Richard Nixon Foundation (@nixonfoundation) October 26, 2020

Officials say Orange County Fire Authority water-dropping helicopters have been summoned, but air tankers have been grounded due to the intense winds.

Firefighters were already busy battling the Silverado Fire near Irvine, which burned 4,000 acres in just a few hours.