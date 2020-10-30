PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — The owner of a T-shirt silk screen printing shop accused of sexually assaulting 12 women and girls he hired to model his merchandise faces new charges involving 11 more victims.
Randy Headley, 55, the owner of “Logos Two” in Paramount, was arrested in May. Detectives said he would hire women between 17 and 25 to model his company apparel, then groped and sexually assaulted them during photoshoots.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced several more charges against Headley involving 11 more victims on Thursday. In all, the charges against Headley include sexual battery, child molesting, aggravated sexual assault of a child, assault with the intent to commit rape, and several weapons violations.
Prosecutors say the sexual molestation and assaults of his employees took place from 2012 up until this year, and that he continued committing these crimes even after being charged in the first case in 2019.
The amended criminal complaint was filed on Aug. 31, and Headley pleaded not guilty to the amended charges Thursday. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Nov. 18.
Headley’s bail was set at $5.3 million, according to the District Attorney’s Office. If convicted as charged, Headley faces a possible maximum sentence of 125 years to life in state prison.