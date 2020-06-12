'Try To Be An Ally': Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer Urges White People To Help Break Down RacismSteve Ballmer, the chairman of the Los Angeles Clippers, is joining others throughout the NBA in calling for changes in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Son Of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Arrested In Stabbing Of San Clemente NeighborAdam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was arrested Wednesday following the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Calle Guaymus at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Orange County sheriff’s officials.

WWE Backlash Picks: Will Edge, Randy Orton Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever?Aside from the highly touted Edge-Randy Orton match, multiple titles will be on the line at WWE's Backlash, including the Raw Women’s Championship.