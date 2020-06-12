PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — Investigators are looking for more victims of the owner of a Paramount silk screen printing business they say sexually assaulted women he hired to model his merchandise.
Randy Headley, 55, the owner of “Logos Two” was most recently arrested on May 28. Investigators say his business was also known as LA Clothing Company.
Detectives say Headley would entice and lure young women between 17 and 25 into modeling suggestive company apparel for photographs. Then, during photoshoots, Headley would allegedly grope and sexually assault his victims.
According to sheriff’s inmate records, Headley was arrested at three times last month and was released after posting bail each time. Sheriff’s officials say Headley is currently in custody on $1.5 million bail.
The LA County District Attorney’s Office and detectives from the sheriff’s departments Special Victims Bureau say they recently discovered several new victims involving Headley. Investigators believe there may still be more unidentified victims who have yet to come forward.
Anyone with information about Headley or believes they may be a victim can call (877) 710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.