LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Downplaying reports of potential civil unrest across the United States following next week’s presidential election, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday he does not “buy into” such reports and remains confident the LAPD will keep people safe.
The mayor said he has seen “no intelligence” suggesting any sort of widespread plot to carry out violence or
voter intimidation in the L.A. area during Tuesday’s election, but added that police are prepared.
“We are very prepared for the elections, but at the same time, I don’t want to buy into a narrative that there’s going to be chaos during our elections,” Garcetti said. “We prepare for the worst, but we are hoping and expect generally the best.”
“I do not expect (violence) to be widespread,” he says.
Garcetti’s comments come after LAPD Chief Michel Moore last week said police are prepared to respond to any election-related violence that might arise on Nov. 3.