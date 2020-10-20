LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAPD Chief Michel Moore says his department is prepared to respond to any election-related violence that might arise on Nov. 3.

Voting starts at many Los Angeles County vote centers Saturday, but more than 1.5 million early ballots have already been cast, according to state officials.

Moore told the Police Commission Tuesday that he would tell residents concerned about their safety at the polls: “We are safe.”

The chief said the department is working with the Registrar Recorder/County Clerk’s office to ensure that people understand the rules of participating in an election and the ways they can vote.

“The most important aspect in our democracy is an election, a right to vote,” Moore said.

So far, Southern California’s only election-related violence has been a possible case of arson committed on a ballot box in Baldwin Park.

He also said that the LAPD is working with all its first responder and emergency partners, to coordinate their response and plan for any protests or groups that might become violent.

But Moore said he doesn’t anticipate any major incidents in Los Angeles, as the city doesn’t have the same volume of armed militia groups as other cities.

