SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — People working and students learning from home could see their lights and computer screens go dark, with SoCal Edison warning more than 100,000 customers their power could be shut down because of strong winds posing a danger to electrical lines.

Southern California Edison put 127,550 customers on notice Sunday that their power could be shut off due to high-risk wildfire conditions. A Red Flag warning prompted by powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions is in effect through Tuesday night.

By 11:30 a.m., there were large scattered power outages throughout the region that were not considered public safety shutoffs. More than 3,788 SoCal Edison customers in Jurupa Valley, another 2,500 in Simi Valley, and 922 in Grand Terrace were reported to be without power, according to SoCal Edison’s outage map.

The largest number of SoCal Edison customers who might see their power go out were in the Inland Empire. The public safety power shutoff warning went out to 58,687 customers in San Bernardino County, and 11,041 customers in Riverside County.

In Los Angeles County, where a 96-mph wind gust was recorded in the San Gabriel Mountains just east of Santa Clarita, 24,906 customers were warned they could see their power go out.

In Ventura County, 14,360 customers received the notice, and school districts sent out the warning to parents and advised them to let teachers know about the outage as soon as possible.

AT&T also texted their cellular service customers to warn them they had also received notice of the possible outage and that they were working to limit any wireless service interruptions.