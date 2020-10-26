LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Powerful Santa Ana wind gusts are dramatically increasing the risk of wildfires across the Southland Monday and Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday for all of Los Angeles and Ventura counties except for the Antelope Valley.

Wind gusts had already hit a staggering 96 miles per hour in the San Gabriel Mountains just east of Santa Clarita Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. They could also reach 65 mph in the valleys.

Because of the extremely dry brush, the NWS said the region is seeing the most dangerous wildfire conditions since October of 2019, when the Saddleridge, Tick, Getty, Easy and Maria fires destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

“The moderate to strong Santa Ana winds coupled with very low humidities and very dry fuels will likely bring the most dangerous fire weather conditions we have seen since October 2019 to Los Angeles and Ventura counties,” the NWS said in a statement.

Powerful wind gusts today throughout Southland Foothills and mountain communities, raising fire dangers. Some communities could see precautionary power outages. @CBSLA #canyoncountry pic.twitter.com/f9dGbUXQvm — Kara Finnstrom (@KaraFinnstrom) October 26, 2020

In Simi Valley, Southern California Edison is preparing to shut off power to lower the risk of snapped electrical lines. In total, SoCal Edison could shut off power to about 25,000 customers in L.A. County, 58,000 in San Bernardino County, and another 11,000 to 15,000 in each of Ventura, Orange and Riverside counties.

The Hollywood Hills could see wind gusts of up to 50 mph. A high wind warning is in place through 8 a.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Tuesday for several parts of L.A. and Ventura counties as well.

The NWS said that a “particularly dangerous situation” is expected in the San Gabriel mountains Monday afternoon and evening due to the unusual combination of damaging wind gusts of 60 to 75 miles per hour, single-digit humidity and extremely dry vegetation.

Some of the strongest winds are expected along the Grapevine, according to the NWS.

And the L.A. County Fire Department said it has boosted staffing in response to the red flag warning, with Fire Chief Daryl Osby ordering pre-deployment of resources throughout the County. Firefighters are being strategically deployed in Canyon Country, Agoura Hills and La Canada Flintridge. About 100 extra fire personnel have been brought in as well.

The L.A. County Office of Emergency Management said it will be prepared as well.

“Our emergency response officials are world-class and will stand ready to defend lives and property,” Director Kevin McGowan said on Sunday afternoon. “We need collaboration from all residents who live in L.A. County to stay safe as a region. We must all do our part by staying informed and being ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice, especially if you live in canyon, mountain or foothill communities.”

