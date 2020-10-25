CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Boys In Blue, Clayton Kershaw, Game 5 World Series, LA Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers were poised to make a comeback on Sunday night after what fans deemed a devastating loss a day earlier in Game 4 of the World Series.

The game started just after 5 p.m. and was wrapping up with the Dodgers leading over the Tampa Bay Rays at the top of the 9th, ultimately resulting in the Dodgers coming out on top with a 4-2 defeat of the Rays.

L.A. now has a 3-2 lead in the World Series.

Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw broke a Major League Baseball record with the most strikeouts in MLB postseason history, with 207 and counting.

Kershaw struck out six on Sunday night, breaking the record of 205 set last year by the Astros’ Justin Verlander.

Please check CBSSports.com for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply