LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers were poised to make a comeback on Sunday night after what fans deemed a devastating loss a day earlier in Game 4 of the World Series.
The game started just after 5 p.m. and was wrapping up with the Dodgers leading over the Tampa Bay Rays at the top of the 9th, ultimately resulting in the Dodgers coming out on top with a 4-2 defeat of the Rays.
L.A. now has a 3-2 lead in the World Series.
Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw broke a Major League Baseball record with the most strikeouts in MLB postseason history, with 207 and counting.
With his 206th strikeout, Clayton Kershaw set the new mark for career #postseason strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/NMy0tLhQR2
— MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 26, 2020
Kershaw struck out six on Sunday night, breaking the record of 205 set last year by the Astros’ Justin Verlander.
