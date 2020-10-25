Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers took the lead tonight in Game 5 of the World Series after winning 4-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays, putting the Boys in Blue in a 3-2 series lead.
The Dodgers had an early lead and sustained it until the end, putting them just one win away from a title.
L.A.’s victory was a relief for many fans who had been disappointed at Saturday night’s game that the Rays won after several close calls.
The Dodgers advanced to the World Series three times in the last four years, but have not won a title since 1988.
Please check CBSSports.com for more.