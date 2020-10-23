BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – In the hopes of avoiding a repeat of the looting and vandalism which occurred over the summer, the city of Beverly Hills is planning to shut down its famous Rodeo Drive on Election Day.

The news was announced during a Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce (BHCC) meeting Thursday.

Terming it a “hard closure,” Beverly Hills Assistant Chief of Police Marc Coopwood told the BHCC his department is working on a plan to close Rodeo Drive to both drivers and pedestrians between Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards.

“So we are going to have the K-rail cement-type barricades, where it’s not going to allow any vehicle or traffic into the Rodeo Drive area,” Coopwood said.

He stressed the plans could change depending on what new, real-time information the city receives through the course of the next 11 days.

“Everything that I say is subject to change because a lot of what we’re doing with our deployments are intelligence-driven,” Coopwood said.

The department will also be prepared to close other streets in the area as well.

“We are planning for the worst, and we can de-escalate from there,” Coopwood said.

The closure will begin on Nov. 3 and could last into Nov. 4 or Nov. 5.

Retail stores along Rodeo are not required to close, but are being asked to do so voluntarily. Coopwood said police are still working on plans for businesses such as medical offices who may have patients with appointments.

Amid the George Floyd protests in late May and early June, Beverly Hills was one of multiple Southland cities that was hit hard by looters. They ransacked and vandalized businesses and set some of the ablaze. The violence forced L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to call in the National Guard and prompted Beverly Hills to institute a curfew for several days.