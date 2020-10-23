REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A $5,000 reward was offered Friday for information about a suspicious fire that caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to a warehouse that was home to an Amazon distributor in Redlands.
The June 5 fire broke out early at the 600,000-square-foot warehouse at 2255 W. Lugonia Ave.
Kuehne and Nagel, a third-party operator ships extra-large items for Amazon, was forced to evacuate about 100 employees. The fire itself burned for hours, shut down the westbound 10 Freeway for several hours and its smoke could be seen from nearby mountain communities.
No injuries were reported.
Redlands fire officials say crews had to stay at the scene for about a week to put out hot spots as rubble was overturned at the site. The damage from the fire was estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious in nature, and investigators from Redlands Fire and Police arson are working with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. In cooperation with the ATF, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons who started the fire.
Anyone with information about the fire can contact the Redlands Fire Department tip hotline at (909) 245-6587, or email Redlands Fire investigator Chris Randolph at crandolph@confire.org or Redlands police Detective Matt Friesen at mfriesen@redlandspolice.org.