REDLANDS (CBSLA) – A large three-alarm commercial fire engulfed an Amazon Distribution Center in Redlands early Friday morning.
The blaze was reported at 5:30 a.m. at 2255 West Lugonia Ave., in the area of the 10 Freeway and Mountain View Avenue.
Video from the scene showed huge flames and plumes of black smoke shooting hundreds of feet into the air as Redlands Fire Department crews battled the blaze. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.
The 10 Freeway was shut down in both directions, Caltrans reports. The eastbound side was closed at Mountain View Avenue and the westbound side was closed at California Street. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department, which was assisting in the response, reported that the building was a distribution center for e-commerce giant Amazon. There were several Amazon big rigs parked outside which also caught fire.
The exact circumstances and a cause for the blaze were not immediately confirmed.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
