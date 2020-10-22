PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena City Council Monday will discuss putting up a memorial honoring hometown legend Eddie Van Halen.
The guitar icon, who died from cancer on Oct. 6 at age 65, attended school in Pasadena with his drum-playing older brother, Alex.
Since Van Halen’s death, fans have been flocking to locations in the city to leave flowers, candles — and even a Fender guitar — in honor of the late guitar hero.
According to city public information officer Lisa Derderian, the city council will discuss the possible memorial and that several city commissions may become involved if plans go forward.
“We’ve had numerous requests from the public, both locally and internationally,” she said. “This is something that has gained attention around the world since his unfortunate death. We’re proud of the fact that he was hometown raised.”
Derderian said that many Pasadena residents have fond memories of the Van Halen brothers playing local parties and performing in clubs throughout the San Gabriel Valley.
The guitar virtuoso died at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with brother Alex and son, Wolfgang.
