PASADENA (CBSLA) — In the wake of Eddie Van Halen’s death of throat cancer at the age of 65, fans and Pasadena natives are remembering him as the hometown boy who immortalized his band’s name on a local sidewalk and played backyard parties during the 70s.

Van Halen and his band never received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where many fans flock to pay their respects to celebrities and musicians who have passed. But Van Halen is a hometown band, forming in Pasadena, attending Pasadena City College and playing local venues like the Whisky A Go Go, so fans have been flocking to other locations to leave flowers and mementos in honor of Van Halen.

We are saddened by the news of Eddie Van Halen's passing. Pasadena was home to Eddie and his family for many years. Our condolences go out to the entire Van Halen family. https://t.co/rpE8TObCOI — City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) October 6, 2020

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of #PCCAlum #EddieVanHalen. We hope Eddies legacy inspires the next generation of backyard student musicians. Eddie, you will truly be missed. Rest In Peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CGawXHmy2Z — PasadenaCityCollege (@PCCLancer) October 6, 2020

In Hollywood, Eddie Van Halen’s hand prints and his signature were set in stone on the Hollywood California RockWalk in front of Guitar Center on Sunset Boulevard. Fans left flowers and guitar picks in honor of Van Halen, whose guitar is also displayed at the entrance to the store.

In Pasadena, Van Halen’s childhood home on Las Lunas Street has also become a site where fans have left flowers.

“You know they were the neighborhood garage band. They were just incredible,” Gabriel Wisdom said. “You just knew they were going somewhere.”

Many Pasadena natives chimed in online with their memories of Van Halen before they reached rock stardom.

My dad just gave me a call to chat a little about Eddie Van Halen. VH means a lot to my dad, but he told me how he saw them play a backyard party in Pasadena in ‘74/‘75. That’s insane! Had no clue. As a cancer survivor, he definitely gets more shaken by deaths like this. — stayathomepapi (@KevinGetsRad) October 7, 2020

The Van Halen childhood home on Las Lunas in Pasadena is dark tonight, but some kind soul placed some 🌸 on the curb. RIP EVH pic.twitter.com/EEQ0TDezwl — Greg Renoff (@GregRenoff) October 7, 2020

As a kid growing up in Pasadena in the 1980s, there was a very real sense than Van Halen was our hometown band. https://t.co/Eb6alrOkR5 — Chris (@chrisvolk) October 7, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen🙏 As a highschool student at John Muir, Pasadena, I shared a art class with David Lee Roth & on weekends attend free parties where Van Halen would perform. Eddie was a master guitar player who shares history with Jimi Hendrix! — Bmar✨🏰🏳️‍🌈|BLM🌊💙 (@Bmar_Matrix) October 7, 2020

As teenagers, the Van Halen brothers scratched their band’s name into the wet cement of a sidewalk on Allen Avenue. The site also drawn flowers, candles and fan mementos after Van Halen’s death.

The Van Halen kids scratched the name of their unknown band on the curb of Allen Ave a few blocks from their childhood home here in Pasadena. #RIPEddieVanHalen #Pasadena pic.twitter.com/F9bYTUC3hh — TraceyDwyer (@tracey_happy) October 7, 2020

Eddie Van Halen grew up in Pasadena, and in the late 70s carved the name into some wet cement outside a store in Pasadena (corner of Allen and Villa). Stopped by today, where a small shrine has formed. I wasn't the only person there, either #RIPEddieVanHalen #RIPEVH #VanHalen pic.twitter.com/cIjB1fWPW1 — Rachel (@rachillax_13) October 7, 2020

@RushFamTourneys a small yet emotional memorial started since yesterday night/today morning at Pasadena where Eddie Van Halen grew up. 🤟👑 pic.twitter.com/iLWSyn6qAs — Arun Sabherwal (@mobydick2010) October 7, 2020

A small memorial has appeared in Pasadena near Allen and Villa, right where VAN HALEN is carved into the curb, courtesy of Ed and Al, way before they were famous. RIP EVH. pic.twitter.com/CHSbngnrKs — Greg Renoff (@GregRenoff) October 7, 2020

Ricky Parish called Eddie Van Halen the greatest guitar player who ever lived.

“I’ve listened to Van Halen my whole life. My band’s heavily influenced by the band, and it’s just a tragic loss,” Parish said.