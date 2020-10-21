LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A proposal to rename a downtown Los Angeles street which runs alongside the Staples Center after Lakers legend Kobe Bryant could come one step closer to reality Wednesday when it comes up for discussion in an L.A. City Council committee.
Back on Aug. 24, which is Kobe Bryant Day, two council members introducing a motion to rename a stretch of Figueroa Street to Kobe Bryant Boulevard.
The motion calls for renaming an approximately 3-mile stretch of Figueroa, between Olympic Boulevard near Staples Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Exposition Park.
Staples Center is often given the moniker the “House that Kobe built” because it opened in 1999, just a few years into Bryant’s career.
On Wednesday, the City Council Public Works and Gang Reduction Committee will decide whether to send the motion to the full council for consideration at a later date.
On the morning of Jan. 26, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in the Calabasas hills amid heavy fog.
