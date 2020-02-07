



– A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found no evidence of engine failure in last month’s helicopter crash which killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

The 11-page NTSB report released Friday – which did not determine a cause for the crash — stated that there was no sign that the helicopter’s two engines failed before it went down in a fiery wreck.

“Viewable sections of the engines showed no evidence of an uncontained or catastrophic internal failure,” the report read.

At 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 26, a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter carrying Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, two other teen girls, four parents and the pilot crashed in the hills of Calabasas amid foggy conditions.

The helicopter had departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and was bound for Camarillo, with the passengers on board heading to Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was set to coach Gianna in a tournament game.

The report reiterated criticism — which had been leveled by an NTSB official at the Federal Aviation Administration — that the helicopter did not have a black box. Under FAA regulations, almost all planes are required to have black boxes, but not helicopters.

“The helicopter was not equipped with a flight data recorder or cockpit voice recorder (CVR) nor was it required to be for the accident flight,” the report read.

The report stated that the helicopter crashed on a 34-degree slope and left a crater 24-feet by 15-feet wide and two-feet deep.

The pilot, 50-year-old Ara Zobayan, had 8,200 hours of flight experience. The helicopter, manufactured in 1991, had logged 4,761 hours in the air and its maintenance and inspection records were all up to date, the NTSB found.

The NTSB’s full report will be released in anywhere from six to 12 months.

