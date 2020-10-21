LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An exception is being made to California’s statewide mask mandate so every voter who wants to cast a ballot will be able to do so.
Registered voters who show up at the polls on Election Day without a mask will still be allowed to vote, according to the state’s election guidelines. State officials also hope to avoid any confrontations at polling locations.
Early voting began in California on Oct. 5, and a record number of vote-by-mail ballots have already been returned.
UPDATE: Californians have now returned 4,323,419 vote-by-mail ballots! Every vote-by-mail ballot cast means more room available for poll workers and voters to social distance at the polls when voting early and on Election Day #VoteSafeCA #VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/4T6jhfuTgT
— CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) October 20, 2020
The guidelines added that extra physical social distancing may be needed to increase safety measures at the polls.
California’s mask mandate requires that all residents wear a face covering when outside the home and a distance of six feet cannot be maintained from other people.