LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Early voting began Monday in California, with in-person polls open at the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s headquarters in Norwalk, drop-off boxes ready for ballots in Orange County, and vote-by-mail ballots headed for mailboxes this week.
Because of the pandemic, all Californians will receive a vote-by-mail ballot, and state and county officials are urging voters to return them early. They do not require postage and can either be mailed in or dropped off at any post office or secure drop box. Starting Oct. 24, vote-by-mail ballots can also be dropped off at in-person vote centers.
RELATED: Where To Vote: LA County Releases Maps Of Vote Centers, Drop-Off Ballot Boxes
Officials say voters should remember to sign their ballot envelopes to ensure it is counted.
In-person voting will also take place at several Southern California landmarks, including Staples Center, Dodger Stadium, the Forum, SoFi Stadium, the Hollywood Bowl and the Honda Center. Voters may vote at any in-person voting center regardless of where they live. More than 115 voting centers will open on Oct. 24, and another 650 will become available as of Oct. 30.
Voters can track their ballots from mailing to counting via ballottrax.net.