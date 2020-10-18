Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials are still encouraging residents to take steps to slow the spread of coronavirus and more cases are being reported countywide.
Sunday, the county reported 196 new cases — about 160 fewer than L.A. County — and no additional deaths.
To date, Orange County’s total is 56,868 cases and 1,409 deaths, among the cumulative 993,760 tests taken.
More detailed data on coronavirus cases can be found on the website at https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc.
The county continues to share the following actions that residents can take to prevent the spread:
- Avoid crowds and stay six feet away from people not in your household.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an approved hand sanitizer.
- Frequently clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces
- Wear a face covering when you are around people not in your household
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
If you are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, get tested and stay home until you find out the results.