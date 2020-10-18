LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials on Sunday reported 358 new coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths.
To date, 752 people are currently hospitalized in the county with coronavirus and among them, 27% are in the ICU.
More than 2,890,000 individuals tested countywide, with 9% of all people tested positive, the county said.
Compared to Saturday, coronavirus cases dropped by 201 and daily deaths rose by 3. The daily hospitalization on Saturday was 746.
L.A. County Public Health said Sunday’s lower case count is due to “reporting delays over the weekend and problems with the State’s data feed.”
Additional data on coronavirus from county health officials are available on the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov. L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1 for information about the pandemic.