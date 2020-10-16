LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A trade group which represents all major theme parks across California launched a petition this week calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen the likes of Disneyland and Universal Studios.
The online petition, created by the California Attractions and Parks Association, cites the economic impact of the closures on amusement park employees.
“Governor, we urge you to use the science and data to allow these parks to open now,” the letter reads. “Besides offering Californians a safe and fun outdoor activity during these bleak COVID-19 days, these parks directly employ tens of thousands of people and entire communities have been built around them.”
Disneyland, California Adventure and all other California amusement parks have been shuttered since the pandemic began in mid-March. Downtown Disney reopened in July.
Late last month, Disney laid off about 28,000 employees. Approximately two-third of those were part-time employees at Disney’s theme parks in Anaheim and Florida.
A few days after the layoffs were announced, Bob Iger, the executive chairman of the Walt Disney Company, stepped down from a California government task force which was established to help navigate the economic issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
In mid-September, Newsom said he would soon release guidelines for reopening theme parks, but there is still no word on when that will happen.