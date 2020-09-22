BURBANK (CBSLA) – The head of Disney’s theme parks Tuesday called on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen Disneyland and other attractions so employees can get back to work.
During a virtual press conference, Josh D’Amaro, the new chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, urged Newsom to allow for theme parks to reopen and be treated by the state “the way you treat other sectors.”
“I encourage you to treat theme parks like you would other sectors. Help us reopen,” said D’Amaro. “We’re ready. It’s time.”
Disneyland closed March 14 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and has remained shuttered. The Anaheim Convention Center, the Honda Center and Angel Stadium in Anaheim and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park also closed.
Disney World theme parks in Florida, meanwhile, were allowed to reopen earlier this summer.
Last Wednesday, Newsom indicated that the state would make changes “soon” relating to reopening guidelines for theme parks.