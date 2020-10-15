SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — An intact “La Dolorosa” painting was found recently in the rubble of the San Gabriel Mission’s main sanctuary, which was destroyed in a fire in July.
The painting of Our Lady Of Sorrows was found on her Feast Day on Sept. 15, according to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ Angelus News. It had been found under a burnt crossbeam.
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles says most of the valuable artwork inside the mission had been removed months before the July 11 fire. The mission was being renovated in preparation for its 250th anniversary in September 2021.
The “La Dolorosa” painting had hung above the sanctuary’s baptistry, and was left with some holes and blistering, according to Angelus News. An insurance company has pledged to restore the painting.
The source of the fire at the mission is still under investigation.