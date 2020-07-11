SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — The building that houses the 250-year-old San Gabriel Mission sustained extensive damage in a fire on Saturday morning with the cause still under investigation.
Flames raced through the mission on Junipero Serra Drive and Mission Road with firefighters able to stop the blaze before it reached the altar and the museum.
Inside, the wood and pews were completely gutted, while the exterior — which is made of concrete — still standing.
The mission has remained closed for services as a result of the pandemic and was under renovation. It was scheduled to reopen next week for mass.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Founded 250 years ago, the mission has been inside this building which has been standing for 215 years. It previously survived the Northridge quake.