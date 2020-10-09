SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The search is underway for the driver of a car which struck and killed a 22-year-old woman in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning and then dragged her body for a block-and-a-half.

The collision occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at Avalon Boulevard and 107th Street, Los Angeles police said.

The victim’s name was not released.

“The person left the scene, didn’t render any aid, dragged a person for two blocks and left them there to die,” LAPD Sgt. Steven Smith said in a briefing Friday morning.

According to police, a driver going north on Avalon struck the woman just south of 107th Street. The car then dragged her until it turned east on 106th Street, where she was dislodged. The driver then sped away.

There was no description of the suspect or their vehicle. Smith said Friday that the area sees many collisions and can be dangerous for pedestrians.

“Here on Avalon, and some of these heavily dense areas where we have a lot of pedestrians, they tend to jaywalk, or people are speeding and a lot of pedestrians are getting hit in the area,” Smith said. “And we’re trying to do our best to bring about some awareness to the pedestrians and the motorists.”

It’s unclear if investigators have located any surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle or the collision itself.

There’s a $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest or conviction.