SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a driver suspected of hitting and killing a woman who was found lying dead in a street in South Los Angeles Thursday morning.
The victim was discovered at 106th Street and Avalon Boulevard just after 4:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles police.
A woman walking in the area noticed the victim lying in the middle of the road and called 911, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately released.
Investigators believe she may have been killed in a hit-and-run, police said. There was no word on whether surveillance video has been obtained or if there is a description of the suspect or their car.