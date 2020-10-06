CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Eddie Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen throat cancer, KCAL 9, Twitter, Valerie Bertinelli, Van Halen, Wolf Van Halen

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Musicians and other celebrities took to Twitter Tuesday to share their heartbreak following the announcement that rock legend Eddie Van Halen had died at 65.

The hashtag “RIP Legend” and “Not Eddie” were trending on Twitter following the confirmation of his passing.

Musicians took to Twitter to share their condolences after hearing the news.

Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe posted, “Crushed. So ******* crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar.”

Billy Idol posted multiple photos of the fellow rockstar with a caption saying, “Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. We will miss you.”

Other musicians, celebrities, and fans shared heartfelt messages to their friend and fellow rockstar.

Van Halen’s son, Wolf Van Halen, confirmed the news saying, “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift,” said Wolfgang, 29, who was the band’s bassist since 2006.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Actress and television personality Valerie Bertinelli, who was married to Van Halen for 16 years and is Wolf’s mother, responded to his tweet with a series of broken heart emojis.

Details were not immediate released, but TMZ reported that Van Halen died at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica after a battle with throat cancer, which he had been fighting for more than a decade.

