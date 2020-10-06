LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Musicians and other celebrities took to Twitter Tuesday to share their heartbreak following the announcement that rock legend Eddie Van Halen had died at 65.

The hashtag “RIP Legend” and “Not Eddie” were trending on Twitter following the confirmation of his passing.

Musicians took to Twitter to share their condolences after hearing the news.

Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe posted, “Crushed. So ******* crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar.”

Billy Idol posted multiple photos of the fellow rockstar with a caption saying, “Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. We will miss you.”

Other musicians, celebrities, and fans shared heartfelt messages to their friend and fellow rockstar.

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! …Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 6, 2020

Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9A — Flea (@flea333) October 6, 2020

I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/PY8fyrx1Lu — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 6, 2020

Eddie was a pioneer, a genius and a friend. Today, the world has lost a legend, and a true original. Sending love to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/tL3Hb11XMW — Joan Jett (@joanjett) October 6, 2020

Guitar Hero is an understatement. Van Halen forever man. — I Brought A Band, Sam Is On Trombone (@questlove) October 6, 2020

Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen. A great musician, yes – also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 6, 2020

Rock and roll lost a great man today. Eddie Van Halen, your guitar was legendary, and your music will live on forever. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 6, 2020

Eddie Van Halen and Neil Peart were just too good for 2020.

We all are

My heart is broken — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) October 6, 2020

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020

I am devastated at the news of the passing of my friend Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/hUyIdKXsdG — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) October 6, 2020

The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 6, 2020

Rest in peace, Eddie. Today, we lost a legend of the guitar world when Eddie Van Halen passed away at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. From the mind-bending licks of "Eruption" and "Hot for Teacher" to the acoustic wizardry of "Spanish Fly," Eddie … #eddievanhalen pic.twitter.com/DKf74s3BVN — Taylor Guitars (@TaylorGuitars) October 6, 2020

Van Halen’s son, Wolf Van Halen, confirmed the news saying, “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift,” said Wolfgang, 29, who was the band’s bassist since 2006.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Actress and television personality Valerie Bertinelli, who was married to Van Halen for 16 years and is Wolf’s mother, responded to his tweet with a series of broken heart emojis.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) October 6, 2020

Details were not immediate released, but TMZ reported that Van Halen died at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica after a battle with throat cancer, which he had been fighting for more than a decade.