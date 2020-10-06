SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Rock legend Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday of cancer at the age of 65.
The rocker’s son, Wolf Van Halen, confirmed the death of his father Tuesday with a tweet.
— Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) October 6, 2020
“My heart is broken and I don’t think I can recover from this loss,” Wolf Van Halen wrote.
Van Halen and his brother moved to Pasadena as children from the Netherlands. The brothers formed their band in 1972, changing its name to Van Halen and became a staple of L.A. music in the mid-1970s, playing world-famous clubs like the Whisky a Go Go. The band went on to become one of the biggest rock bands in the world after the release of their legendary album “1984.”
Eddie Van Halen was considered one of the greatest guitarists of all times. He famously provided the lead-in guitar track for Michael Jackson’s iconic song, “Beat It.”
Van Halen was diagnosed with tongue cancer 20 years ago and was declared cancer free two years later. According to reports, the cancer spread, and Van Halen’s health took a dramatic turn for the worst in the last few days.
He had a son with actress actress Valerie Bertinelli, whom he divorced in 2007. Van Halen went on to marry actress and stuntwoman Janie Liszewki in 2009.
Eddie Van Halen is survived by his wife and son.