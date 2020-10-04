LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 21-year-old man stabbed to death near a downtown Los Angeles apartment building on Friday night has been identified.
Sixto Garcia found by police behind the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue, near Pico Boulevard at 9:15 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD.
According to police, Garcia was in an alleyway talking to a friend. Shortly after, a car then drove up to the pair, someone got out of the vehicle and stabbed the man multiple times, investigators said.
When paramedics arrived to the scene, Garcia had already succumbed to his injuries.
A description of the suspect was not available.
The incident happened in the vicinity of the high-rise residence, Olive DTLA, which is located just two blocks from the Staples Center.
