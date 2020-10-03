Comments
Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue, near Pico
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities Saturday searched for a suspect who killed someone after they were run over by a car and then repeatedly stabbed the driver of that car, police said.
Boulevard, at 9:15 p.m. Friday and located the victim, according to police.
No details about the victim were disclosed.
Police did not release a suspect description.
