LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was reportedly vandalized again, this time hours after the White House revealed the president tested positive for COVID-19.
According to TMZ, a man in an Incredible Hulk costume hit Trump’s star with an axe early Friday morning.
A felony vandalism report was reportedly taken, estimating damage at $5,000.
No arrests were immediately reported.
Trump’s star has been vandalized and damaged repeatedly since he took office in 2016.