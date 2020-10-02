BREAKING:President Trump Transferred To Walter Reed Medical Center 'For A Few Days'
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, President Donald Trump, Trump Star

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was reportedly vandalized again, this time hours after the White House revealed the president tested positive for COVID-19.

According to TMZ, a man in an Incredible Hulk costume hit Trump’s star with an axe early Friday morning.

A felony vandalism report was reportedly taken, estimating damage at $5,000.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Trump’s star has been vandalized and damaged repeatedly since he took office in 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply