LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump won’t be visiting the Los Angeles area next week after all.

Trump’s campaign announced the decision Friday in light of his COVID-19 diagnosis saying all upcoming campaign events will either be held virtually or postponed.

“All previously announced campaign events involving the president’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed,” according to a statement from Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager. “In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed.”

Trump had been expected to visit the Los Angeles area for a fundraising event on Tuesday although details of the event were not made public.

“All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead,” Stepien said. “Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events.”

It was not immediately clear if the Los Angeles fundraiser would move forward without Trump or even virtually.

On Thursday night, Trump confirmed he and first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

On Friday, White House officials said Trump and the first lady were both experiencing mild symptoms.

