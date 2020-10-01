WESTLAKE VILLAGE (CBSLA) — Rebecca Grossman, the co-founder of the famed Grossman Burn Foundation, was out on bail early Thursday after being arrested in connection with a suspected DUI crash that killed two young brothers in Westlake Village.

Grossman, 57, was arrested after the Tuesday night crash and held on $2 million bail, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials. Two young brothers were fatally struck in the crash – 11-year-old Mark Iskander and 9-year-old Jacob Iskander.

The boys were walking with their family in a crosswalk at the intersection of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive at about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. One of the parents was able to snatch one of their children off a scooter, and push a stroller out of the way, but Mark and Jacob were fatally struck.

Nick Sarriedin is a senior at the campus and attends the same Coptic Christian church as the victims’ family.

“I found they were Egyptian. I’m Egyptian so they’re like family to me… because not a lot of Egyptian families live in Westlake,” he said.

Mark Iskander started at Oaks Christian just five weeks ago – and left a lasting impression.

He was just the most bubbly, lovely young man,” said Oaks Christian principal Garett Freeman. “It’s really hard to fathom that he’s gone.”

Grossman is a co-founder and chair of the Grossman Burn Foundation, the wife of the foundation’s president. She has received awards and acclaim for her philanthropy around the world.

Investigators say she was under the influence, speeding and took off after the crash. Her white Mercedes, which had front-end damage, was towed away about a quarter-mile from the crash scene.

According to Los Angeles County sheriff’s jail records, Grossman was released just after midnight. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Oct. 21.

The city of Westlake Village released a statement that said they share the concerns that residents have about unsafe driving in the area, but won’t comment further on the matter until the investigation is complete.

West Hills Hospital also released a statement on behalf of the Grossman Burn Center that said: “Like our entire community, the Grossman Burn Center family at West Hills Hospital is terribly saddened by this tragedy. Our sympathies are with all who have been affected.”