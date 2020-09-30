WESTLAKE VILLAGE (CBSLA) — The second boy struck by a car that killed another boy as they crossed a Westlake Village has died, authorities said Wednesday.

The boys were hit by a car as they crossed the street in a crosswalk at about 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive. One boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Department.

The boys’ ages and their relationship to each other was not disclosed.

Rebecca Grossman, 57, was arrested on two counts of vehicular manslaughter and is being held on $2 million bail. A white Mercedes with front-end damage was towed away about a half-mile from where the boys were struck, but police did not say whether the crash was a hit-and-run.

Authorities did not give further details on the circumstances of the crash, but a scooter, a helmet and a pair of rollerblades were left on the street and sidewalk.

Residents in the area say Triunfo Canyon is a popular place to walk because it is an easy loop with a view of Westlake Village’s lake. But they also say drivers do not pay attention to the 45 mph speed limit.

“I know on this street, they really do speed quite a bit throughout the day,” resident Robert Heninger said.

Authorities have not said whether speed was a factor in the crash, but the sun had set by the time of the crash, and the street can be dark.

“When it’s dark, it can be hard to see people that are out, but the driver should be paying better attention,” Heninger said.

Paolina Bartalucci said she hoped that the fatal crash would lead to changes that would make the street a safer place to walk.

“I was just telling my friend that there should be a stop light, or something placed here — a stop sign? — to kind of deter people from speeding,” she said.

Anyone who was a witness or may have information about the crash can contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s station’s traffic investigators at (818) 878-1808.