NORWALK (CBSLA) – For second time in the past 16 months, a car has careened into a Norwalk medical building located at the mouth of the 105 Freeway.
The crash occurred at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at the Coast Plaza Medical Building North at 12820 Studebaker Rd., right at the entrance to the 105 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The driver coming off the freeway lost control and crashed into the side of the building, leaving a gaping hole, an LACFD spokesperson told CBSLA. The driver and passenger suffered only minor injuries. No one inside the building was hurt.
Neither alcohol or drugs are believed to have been factors in the crash, the fire department said.
Back in May of 2019, a car also coming off the freeway slammed into the same building, mangling the vehicle and injuring the driver.
