



— A man was hospitalized after a car barreled off the 105 Freeway and right into a Norwalk medical building, which was left with a gaping hole.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. at the Coast Plaza Medical Building North, 12820 Studebaker Road, which sits right at the end of the 105 Freeway in Norwalk.

Authorities are still looking into how the crash happened. But it appears the car did not slow down as the freeway ended, and instead slammed full speed into the building. The building was left with a gaping hole in the side, and the car fared just as badly – the car’s front end was completely crushed, and most of its reddish-orange paneling had been ripped off by the impact.

The driver was taken to a trauma center. His condition was not known.

The car also took out a utility box, which left a stoplight without power. No other injuries were reported.

A Caltrans worker says crashes at this intersection happen frequently.

It’s not clear if alcohol or drugs may have led to this crash, which is still under investigation.